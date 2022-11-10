Dandelions

Not Available

"Lyrical and full of mirth, this filmmaker wonders out loud in her first film: 'How do I make myself at home in a landscape made foreign to me?' Wilkinson looks at her self - black - and ponders in the white landscape called Canada how can she 'enjoy the flowers' as she cartwheels with great panache through fields of them. What kind of relationship to the land can she have in a place where she sees herself but where others constantly ask: Where are you from? Wilkinson's existence vis a vis the land seems to lie somewhere in between the extreme long shots and the close-ups that make up the film, giving at once the feelings of intimacy and estrangement." - Marian McMahon