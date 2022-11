Not Available

A candy colored lesbian, cyberpunk extravaganza. It takes the viewer to another dimension. The character Dandy Dust has to go to various planets to boost his/her sex drive and defeat a depraved villain. There are twins who throw flowers, a groin drill sequence like in Tetsuo the Iron Man, a spider vagina humanoid, a nude woman with stilt-like high heel shoes, explicit strange sex that involves strange abstract objects and depraved outer space perversion.