Dang Anom, the beautiful daughter of Sang Rajuna Tapa, is engaged to Panglima Malang. Having fallen for Dang Anom, the Sultan makes her his concubine against her wish. Panglima Malang is helpless but manages to sneak into the palace for a secret meeting with Dang Anom. Unfortunately, they are caught and the Sultan sentences the lovers to be killed in a cruel manner. In order to save his daughter, Sang Rajuna Tapa opens the gate of the fort and lets the army of the Majapahit into the sultanate.