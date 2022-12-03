Dang Ding Dong

Not Available

Bung and Mas are two caretakers in an orphanage at the outskirts of the city. One night, Bung and Mas find a baby abandoned at their front yard. They have a dilemma: if they take it, they are afraid of being scolded by the head of the orphanage, Mr. Sastro; if they do not take it, it is against their conscience and profession. So they take the baby, and are relieved that he is well accepted by Mrs. Sastra and the children in the orphanage. Then Bung and Mas have an altercation with some thugs who chase them, and a car hits them so they end up in the hospital. But in the end, the children they care for are the ones who protect them.