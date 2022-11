Not Available

Captain Matthews (John Elliot) is paid 40,000 dollars in cash by Nick Conrad (Bryant Washburn, who also played an attorney in 'Prison Mutiny') for his shipment of silk from China. About 15 seconds after he gets the cash, he's lured away on a false pretence and robbed by Conrad's henchmen. Newspaper reporter Jerry Mason (Lawrence Gray) witnesses the robbery and steals the cash from Conrad.