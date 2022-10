Not Available

Greedy, Unscrupulous Rudolph learns that Belinda has just inherited $10,000, and he decides to steal it from her. He and his henchmen arrive at her house just as the money is being delivered. Meanwhile, Hairbreadth Harry observes the whole scene, and he hides the money for Belinda. But while Rudolph keeps Harry and Belinda occupied, his henchmen are already going about the job of stealing the money.