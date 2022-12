Not Available

It’s 1985 and adventurer, Jonathan Danger, has just crash landed onto an Island 20 miles off the coast of Africa. He’s looking for a temple that may or may not be his ticket to go back in time. Too bad the Soviets got there first. Too bad they want to go back in time to change the events of the Space Race and the Cold War and World War II. Too bad he has a punctured a lung. Too bad he’s been kidnapped by Jungle Jim and his sister Jade Calloway. Too bad he never gives up.