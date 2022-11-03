1942

Danger in the Pacific

  • Adventure
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 9th, 1942

Studio

Universal Pictures

Scientist-explorer David Lynd (Terry) leaves wealthy bride-to-be June Claymore (Louise Allbritton) at the altar to join photographer Andy Parker (Devine) and British secret service agent Leo Marzeli (Carrillo) in search of rare minerals. They soon run afoul of crooked trader Tagani (Turhan Bey), who's been busily stockpiling weapons in the hills on behalf of his Nazi partners.

Cast

Andy DevineAndy Parker
Don TerryDr. David Lynd
Louise AllbrittonJane Claymore
Edgar BarrierZambesi
Turhan BeyTagani
Holmes HerbertCommissioner

View Full Cast >

Images