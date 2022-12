Not Available

16 year-old climate activist Hanna works tirelessly to raise climate awareness and fight against global warming, but the last person listening to her warnings is her own consumerist father, Tim. Yearning to be understood, Hanna runs away from home to the far-flung island home of her idol, eccentric weather scientist Dr Kaos. But the meeting of these two like-minded thinkers takes a deadly turn when Hanna realises Kaos’ dark plan for ending the world crisis once and for all.