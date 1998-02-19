1998

Dangerous Beauty

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 19th, 1998

Studio

Bedford Falls Productions

Veronica is brilliant, gifted and beautiful, but the handsome aristocrat she loves, Marco Venier, cannot marry her because she is penniless and of questionable family. So Veronica's mother, Paola, teaches her to become a courtesan, one of the exotic companions favored by the richest and most powerful Venetian men. Veronica courageously uses her charms to change destiny -- and to give herself a chance at true love.

Cast

Rufus SewellMarco Venier
Jacqueline BissetPaola Franco
Oliver PlattMaffio Venier
Naomi WattsGiulia De Lezze
Jake WeberKing Henry
Patrizia LeonetCourtesan

