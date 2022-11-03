Dangerous Blondes

1943

Mystery writer Barry Craig (Allyn Joslyn) an his wife Jane (Evelyn Keyes, prefer solving crimes rather than writing about them, and they get a chance when killings plague the fashion photography studio of Ralph McCormick (Edmund Lowe, after his secretary, Julie Taylor(Anita Louise, reports an attempt to murder her there. Isabel Fleming (Mary Forbes, the aunt of Ralph's wife, Erika (Ann Savage, is stabbed, and the evidence points to Madge Lawrence (Bess Flowers, an older model and an apparent suicide. Police Inspector Joseph Clinton (Frank Cravendeclares the case closed...but then Erika is murdered.