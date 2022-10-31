Dangerous Invitations

Not Available

The writer missed an opportunity for a clever ending. The main character (Ethan) works for a computer game company. He is under pressure to come up with ideas for a new video game. At the end of the movie, he gives his ideas to his boss. This is where there could have been a clever twist: Ethan's idea should have been the story of the movie, (i.e. what he just went though) especially the fight at the end. The game company could even use the warehouse (which they had already paid for) as the background for the game. The rest of the movie was predictable because the villain showed his hand very early.