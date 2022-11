Not Available

Roman Porno from 1978. Director Toshiya Fujita and screenwriter Kaneto Shindo adapted Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' 18th-century epistolary novel 'Les Liaisons dangereuses' to a contemporary setting. An abominable and burning jealousy and an evil relationship between a man and a woman unfold in the nature of a game. Eventually, jealousy's ripples deeply hurt the true love of a chaste married woman.