Dangerous Men - First Chapter

Emmanuel (George Davidson), is an assassin who goes against the order of his contractor X (GuGu E. Michaels) and refuses to carry out a hit placed on Senator Kingston (M.J. Mathias). Emmanuel in danger, is forced to take a homeless man and turn him into the perfect killer. The deadly duo forms an alliance with Kingston and go after X, the very man that hired Emmanuel for the Kingston hit. This leads to the ultimate showdown between the new generation assassin Samuel and the head of the organization of Assassins X. Get ready for non-stop action, masterful fight sequences.