1930

Dangerous Nan McGrew

  • Western
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

June 21st, 1930

Studio

Paramount

Dangerous Nan McGrew is the sharp-shooting expert of a traveling medicine show that is stranded in the Canadian northwest at the snowbound hunting lodge of wealthy Mrs. Benson. Nan is invited to put on a show for the benefit of Mrs. Benson's Christmas-Eve guests. While performing her boop-a-doop songs, Eustace Macy, the saxophone-tooting nephew of Mrs. Benson falls in love with Nan. And, then, the villain, the bank-robbing Doc Foster, makes his entrance. Can Dawes of the Royal Mounted be seen slushing in pursuit behind the gangster? Could Be.

Cast

Helen KaneDangerous Nan McGrew
Victor MooreMuldoon
James HallBob Dawes
Stuart ErwinEustace Macy
Frank MorganDoc Foster
John Hamilton

