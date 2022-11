Not Available

You only have eyes for me? Seong-yeong and three men around her. She says she loves them and have loved them. "There's goodbyes and pain. That's how you mature up." Seung-won was innocent. Jang Hyeok was passionate and Seok-min was cozy. Seong-yeong was in the middle of them. She suffers from meeting the three of them and decides to take revenge on those who betrayed her.