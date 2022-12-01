Not Available

Dangerous Stuff

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Throbbing, sobbing, and hot from Broadway, Cecil Howard’s Dangerous Stuff delivers that kind of grinding, wrenching, wild sex that can drive a man to drink. Jerry, who drinks, loves Lanie, a rich, beautiful cock-teaser. Their story is explicitly enacted before a live audience. The curtain rises as Jerry tries to talk Lanie into getting him off by phone! Furious, she rejects him. He’s heartbroken. He decides to hang himself, for revenge. As he clumsily ties a noose around his neck, his life, which has been lusty, flashes before his eyes. The audience groans as girl after fabulous wet girl appears.

    Cast

