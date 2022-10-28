Dangerously Close

Rebel without a cause or a clue at an elite but uptight college discovers some of his classmates have formed an even more elite clique more or less hell-bent on ridding the school, and quite possibly American society, of what they deem to be its undesirables because of ethnicity, politics, etc. Our hero recruits a teacher and some other "less desirable" classmates to undermine the elitists, and, naturally, things get quite violent.
|John Stockwell
|Randy McDevitt
|John Edward Peck
|Danny Lennox
|Carey Lowell
|Julie
|Bradford Bancroft
|Krooger Raines
|Don Michael Paul
|Ripper
|Thom Mathews
|Brian Rigletti
