What would you do if one day you are walking in the snow and suddenly you see a cord hanging from the sky? It’s one of those kitsch ones, with an exaggerated amount of frills, and it appears to have extraordinary magical powers. Pull and it’s night. Pull once more and it’s day again. Marvellous, but would you be cautious as not to destroy the biorhythm of everybody on earth? Or would you decide to have some major fun? The protagonist in this little story is scared, but willing to take the last option.