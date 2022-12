Not Available

For the first few days after she awoke from her coma, Dani Burt didn’t know her right leg, from just above the knee down, was gone. When the doctors finally told her the full extent of her injuries, Burt, an active, hungry-for-life person, wasn’t sure if she could go on. But she found the courage to continue through surfing, which led her on a path to becoming the first-ever women’s World Adaptive Surfing champion.