He came from Kentucky looking for a new frontier to conquer, making his way down the Ohio and up the Mississippi to the Missouri River. It was where the wide Missouri meets the Femme Osage River that Daniel Boone found the picturesque valley he would call home for the last years of his life. His four-story, Georgian style home, begun in 1803 and completed in 1810, stands in an enchanted wooded hillside setting and is as staunch and solid as the remarkable man who conceived and built it. Daniel Boone -trailblazer, Indian fighter, scout, trapper, surveyor, and judge- opened the Missouri territory as part of a whole new era in America's western expansion. Daniel Boone in Missouri traces his journey to this peaceful valley. More than that, the film is an exciting, educational, and historical documentary of the early years of the 19th century, a time so cruial to our American Heritage.