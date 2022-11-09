Daniel Eachus: A Mild and Skinny Guy

Not Available

Daniel Eachus is a rising young star in the comedy world. Born and raised in Fresno, CA, he was surrounded by farms, but didn’t want to smell raisins for the rest of his life, so he turned to comedy to get him out. During college, he was a student by day and performing on the stand-up comedy circuit by night. After just one year of nightly performances, he became the youngest finalist ever in the Funniest Comic in Los Angeles contest held at the Jon Lovitz Comedy Club. He’s been entertaining audiences ever since. Eachus has been performing stand-up and improv throughout the nation’s clubs and recently was featured on Comedy Central’s Up Next and Sirius XM’s Comedy Central Radio. A finalist or winner in scores of comedy competitions including the World Series of Comedy, Up Next Regionals, Sacramento Comedy Festival (1st place winner), OC Improv Cup and more, he’s considering expanding his trophy shelf.