In Daniel J. Watts’ The Jam: Only Child, a nod to his great-grandmother’s plentiful recipe and the spirited spontaneity of jazz, Daniel J. Watts recounts his life as the only child of a single mother. From the fierce growing pains of boyhood innocence to the awkwardness of teenage years to a proud Black man, Daniel digs through his memory’s attic in a powerful and playful story of metamorphosis.