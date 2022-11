Not Available

rish singer Daniel O'Donnell delivers a romantic evening of traditional favorites in this live concert filmed at the Gleneagle Events Center in Killarney. Highlights include memorable renditions of "Halfway to Paradise," "For the Good Times" and "Never Ending Song of Love," plus a rare appearance by O'Donnell's wife, Majella, who joins him for "Have I Told You Lately That I Love You" and sings her own version of "Walking After Midnight."