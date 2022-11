Not Available

"(Daniel) Petit Lu" is a film which celebrates Petit Beurre by the Nantes company LU. The title of the film is a pun between the actor - Daniel Petit - and the famous Petits Beurre. In "(Daniel) Petit Lu", Daniel Petit devours small butter in a biscuit choreography and to the tunes of advertising songs from the 1950s extolling the taste qualities of Petits Beurre LU.