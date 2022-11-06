Daniel Sloss Live 2012

Not Available

This is the debut stand-up DVD of internationally acclaimed and award-winning comedian Daniel Sloss. We could bore you with all the standard credits of TV shows he’s been on, which your eyes will skim over and not register because you’ve already decided if you’re buying this DVD or not. (Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, 8 out of 10 Cats, Set List etc etc) Or we could just tell you that it’s a pretty great DVD recorded in front of an amazing crowd at the Kings Theatre in Glasgow and it’s a 70 minute special of all of his best stand-up material so far. It’s a proper good laugh. If you like Daniel Sloss then you’ll love this DVD and you should buy it for yourself/family/loved ones/dog. If you don’t like him, just buy it for one of your enemies. They’ll hate you eternally.