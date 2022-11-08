Daniel, the Prince of Galicia

Not Available

XIII century. Prince Daniel of Galicia returned from the Horde, where he graciously have allowed to rule in Galicia in exchange for recognition his submission to Khan. But he can not accept the humiliation. He begins to prepare for war with the hordes of Batu, who conquered many Russian principalities. The Hungarian king, Lithuanians and Poles promised to support Daniel, but Pope Innocent IV refuses to lend a hand. Daniel's army is compelled to reflect the invasion of nomads herself.