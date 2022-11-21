Not Available

Danik, El Viajero Del Tiempo tells the story of an architect dude (Oscar Bonfiglio) who's very irresponsible & extremely cruel. All this dude ever does is drink heavily, smoke heavily, and be cruel to his steady (& pregnant) girlfriend (Maribel Palmer). One night after drinking heavily (as usual), the architect dude is visited by a female alien being from the future. The femalien from the future tells him that 7 years ago she used him to conceive a child and that now is the time for him to meet Danik, their 7 year old martian child. The femalien wants Danik to learn stuff from his 'father' and she wants the 'father' to learn how to be a better person from Danik. So, human father & martian son start out rough at first but then they quickly get along, they start to improve themselves, and Danik uses his powers to entertain the neighborhood children.