Daniya, jardín del harem

Daniya is the story of a trip. A man of culture and resolute, the younger brother of the Countess of Barcelona, leaves the Catalan court for the kingdom of Denia (Daniya). The purpose of his trip is to accept the ecclesiastical authority entrusted to him by the Muslim king of Mozarabic Christians living in the territory of the Kingdom of Denia. It is an interesting but dangerous journey, described as an adventure. A journey that will enrich the spirit of the youth that will be seduced by Al Andalus.