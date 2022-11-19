Not Available

Daniya, jardín del harem

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Daniya is the story of a trip. A man of culture and resolute, the younger brother of the Countess of Barcelona, leaves the Catalan court for the kingdom of Denia (Daniya). The purpose of his trip is to accept the ecclesiastical authority entrusted to him by the Muslim king of Mozarabic Christians living in the territory of the Kingdom of Denia. It is an interesting but dangerous journey, described as an adventure. A journey that will enrich the spirit of the youth that will be seduced by Al Andalus.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images