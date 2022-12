Not Available

The Dankert brothers are confronted by a client suspected of killing elderly patients in a hospital. It soon becomes apparent that there is another nurse walking around who is acting extremely suspicious. The Dankerts go on a hunt for exculpatory evidence and encounter surprising cases that pose a huge dilemma for them. How far does a lawyer go in professional secrecy before gnawing in his own private life? A conflict between the two brothers is inevitable.