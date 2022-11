Not Available

he Jyusenki-tai/Cyber Beat Force are on their way to the Zorbados Empire's homeworld so that they can finish the war that they had fought on Earth. Awaiting them are Death Gaia, the last surviving general, and Muge Zorbados, the emperor himself. Before they arrive, though, the group looks back at all of the people who sacrificed their lives so that they could make it to this point.