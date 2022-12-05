... dann leben sie noch heute - Die Kinder von Golzow

Not Available

The unemployed businesswoman Elke in Golzow, the geriatric nurse Karin in Wuppertal, the first teacher of the class, Marlies Teike, and Gudrun, the former mayor of Genschmar, as well as their father, the long-time LPG chairman of Golzow. In the fourth part of the irrevocably last film about the children of Golzow: the agricultural machine fitters Bernhard and Eckhard and Dr. Manfred Großkopf, managing director of the Landwirtschafts-GmbH Golzow, which emerged from the LPG. His epilogue recalls once again a reunion of some of the former pupils at the kindergarten's Buddelkasten on the eve of the 1st anniversary of German reunification. Accompanied by a song from the Golzow school, which wants to call itself "School of the Children of Golzow" in the future, the camera leaves the village and reaches the Oder River with aerial shots, which flows through the wide plain of the fracture towards the sea.