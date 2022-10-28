Not Available

Danny and the Dinosaur... and More Friendly

  • Family

Don’t be scared! These monster stories just want to have a little fun! DANNY AND THE DINOSAUR (By Syd Hoff) When Danny visits the museum, he thinks it would be nice to play with a dinosaur. Well, the dinosaur is as eager to play with Danny, and they spend a whole day together. THE ISLAND OF THE SKOG (By Steven Kellogg, Narrated by Anthony Edwards, with Diana Canova, Steven Kellogg and Mary Beth Hurt) A band of mice and their leader set sail to an island inhabited by a hostile Skog with gigantic feet. But when the two parties finally meet face to face, they find they have a lot in common. THE BEAST OF MONSIEUR RACINE (By Tomi Ungerer) Monsieur Racine lays a trap and catches a marauder, a strange but harmless-looking beast, who has been stealing his prize pears. What happens when Monsieur Racine presents his catch to the Academy of Science throws Paris into an uproar.

