DANNY BHOY - Live at the Athenaeum is the anticipated follow up to Danny's 2007 debut DVD Live at The Opera House. The show, filmed at Melbourne's historic Athenaeum Theatre during his sold out tour of Australia 2009, promises more memorable tales from the globe-trotting Scotsman in his finest performance yet to date. As possibly the most-traveled comedian in the world, he describes sometimes in painfully funny detail the less glamorous side of a comedian's life on the road. Sometimes introspective, occasionally outlandish, these true stories from his life are sure to leave you with a smile on your face and wanderlust in your heart. The DVD also includes a special unreleased ?Visitor?s Guide to Scotland? as well as other extras including TV Appearances, Photo Gallery and hidden features.