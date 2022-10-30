Danny Bhoy: Live at the Festival Theatre

Not Available

Danny Bhoy, Live at Festival Theatre is one of those rare comedy DVD’s that you can watch over and over again. You’ll become that annoying person that sits your friends down to watch it, only to irritatingly nudge them in the ribs again and again whispering “this is a funny bit”. Danny Bhoy, Live at Festival Theatre is the Scottish-recently-turned-Australian citizen’s fourth DVD, and like its predecessors is full of hearty laughs and some very quotable lines. The performance shot in his “hometown” Edinburgh covers a range of topics from Scottish soccer, to sexting, gay Vikings and an encounter with Matt Damon.