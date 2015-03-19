2015

Danny Collins

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Music

March 19th, 2015

ShivHans Pictures

Inspired by a true story, Al Pacino stars as aging 1970s rocker Danny Collins, who can't give up his hard-living ways. But when his manager (Christopher Plummer) uncovers a 40 year-old undelivered letter written to him by John Lennon, he decides to change course and embarks on a heartfelt journey to rediscover his family, find true love and begin a second act.

Al PacinoDanny Collins
Annette BeningMary Sinclair
Jennifer GarnerSamantha Leigh Donnelly
Bobby CannavaleTom Donnelly
Christopher PlummerFrank Grubman
Josh PeckNicky

