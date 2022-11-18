Not Available

Join fans’ favourite Danny Dyer for the funniest, and best, football of the year! Football Foul-Ups is the ultimate collection of hilarious cock-ups, moments of madness and outrageous pieces of skill. The best and worst of the beautiful game is all here – from missed open goals, back-pass howlers and goal-keeping blunders, to the most memorable goals and amazing skills. Crammed full of great action from today’s star players and matches around the world, Danny Dyer’s Football Foul-Ups is the must-see football DVD of the season!