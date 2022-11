Not Available

Developed by the how-to aficionados at Hot Licks Productions, this instructional video puts late guitar legend Danny Gatton behind the professor's podium to teach you everything he knows about playing rhythm guitar. Lessons focus on organ-style comping; rockabilly and country power chords; Bill Black Combo-style shuffle; "dead thumb" constant bass; minor-for-major chord substitution; and Gatton's unique treatment of "Memphis."