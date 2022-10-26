Danny's Doomsday

Not Available

Due to climate change a new race of flesh eating predators arise, who invade and eat everything living on earth. In a residential neighbourhood in a Danish suburb nightmare like scenes are being experienced first hand through the eyes of two teenage brothers, who can't stand each other, but are now suddenly forced to barricade themselves in the basement together, to avoid getting eaten. From one day to another, without parents and without electricity, food, water and contact to other people, the brothers have to learn to live together in their vital protection bunker, while monsters move past the basement windows and heavy, sharp claws can be heard moving around upstairs on the wooden floors.