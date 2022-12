Not Available

What’s worth remembering? Who decides what is worthy of remembrance? Through images shot at the beginning of the 20th century by women filmmakers, the director questions her references, what she has been taught and passed on. Between past and present, memories and omissions, the audience (re)discovers women who have made cinema what it is today. A sensorial and poetic journey that takes the spectator back to its own knowledge and personal and social constructions.