Dans l'œil de Luis Buñuel

Don Luis Buñuel (1900-1983) as intimately portrayed by his friends (Carlos Saura, Jean-Claude Carrière) and actors (Michel Piccoli, Carole Bouquet). Libertarian, subversive, deeply affected by the cruelty and violence of the world, despising jargon and psychology, fond of jokes: such was Luis Buñuel, a towering—and unclassifiable—filmmaker. He left behind over thirty films exploring such themes as cruelty, fetishism, desire and sexual frustration, the bourgeoisie, class struggle, religion, Surrealism, the power of the imagination, along with an autobiography and a few interviews, which form the framework of this portrait.