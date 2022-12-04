Danse Chronophotographique

Not Available

We knew in which direction to go and more or less where to arrive, although our itinerary would have undoubtedly had to vary according to the conditions at the time of the trip. We knew what time to leave. We knew that on this line, by definition of infinite dimension, there was a meaning to be found. We knew who to call on in case of need (Etienne-Jules Marey, Marcel Duchamp, Loïe Füller). The rest did not yet exist. A line serves as the basis for weaving a complex and unexpected relationship between film and dance, or between film and skin; between the body of the film, the essence of the movement and the sound environment it creates or which creates it; between magnetic field, sweat and ether technology. In search of today's magic, these trajectories are presented as tests between the chemical and the chimerical, full of abstraction but above all concretely present in the moment of their construction.