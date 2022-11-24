Dansen op de vulkaan

Not Available

Maarten is just a normal 16 year old boy. After school he likes to hang out in the park with his friends, listen to music, game with his best friend Stefan and go to the dance school as often as possible. His favourite dance partner is Roxanne. No one, especially Roxanne, can know that Maarten is chronically ill. He has a serious metabolic disease and is not likely to grow old. Despite of his disease and worried parents, Maarten wants to live life to the fullest. When his body betrays him more often than not, he starts to realise that he may have to give up dancing.