Not Available

The drama is based on the life of the Manchu princess Kawashima Yoshiko, who served as a spy for the Kwantung Army and as a military leader for Manchukuo. The former actress/singer Ri Kouran (also known as Yamaguchi Yoshiko), on the other hand, was a Japanese woman born in China, where she initially built her career as an actress. Although the two were of different generations, they were said to be closely linked at one point.