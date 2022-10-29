Not Available

"Leave out any hope of salvation, now you're getting in, to never leave again" (Hell - Canto III) It's been years since Beatrice died. Dante, now lonely, has lost control of his life and nothing on Earth is able to help him. Is a holy soul from Paradise, her timeless love and endless care that gives Dante's life a twist. Beatrice, bending the rules of the Underworld, offers her old friend the opportunity to understand the value of life. Dante, guided by the knowledgeable soul Virgilio, will have cross Hell and Purgatory and face several challenges to have the chance of being enlightened by the vision of the Empyrean. His journey is physical and emotional. By meeting many wondering souls Dante will have cope with inner resistances and overcome them evolving and growing to move on with his life.