Not Available

Dante's Hell Animated is a real and truthful epic animation film that embarks Dante Alighieri's journey through the first part of the afterlife, Hell. It is a compelling four-quadrant film presented circle by circle in a chronological descent to the center of Hell, and to the exit into Purgatory. Dante's Hell Animated comes in two versions, one recited in primitive Italian in Dante's own words, and another narrated in English better understanding in this non-original language. Dante is guided by his hero Virgil through each circle of Hell and their subdivisions until they reach the center of the Earth and escaped to the other hemisphere into Purgatory. It features over 50 original color illustrations from the upcoming Dante's Hell comic book and magazine series, put together in a series of animation clips that will delight young and mature audiences.