Pick up that remote control and get ready to take a trip through time as Dante Fontana hosts the ultimate '80s & '90s channel surfing party. Dazzle your way through talk shows, made-for-tv movies, informercials, 1-900 numbers, PSA's, TV promos, public access, news reports, commercials, Thanksgiving day parades, game shows, and so much more! Includes the 51 minute movie plus 35 minutes of bonus features!