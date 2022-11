Not Available

Hard-core rocker Glenn Danzig personally combed through the archives to choose tracks for this collection of videos, outtakes, alternative versions and previously unreleased material from his band's "Danzig 4" (2000) and "Danzig 5" (2002) projects. The result is a variety of versions of classic hits such as "Cantspeak," "I Don't Mind the Pain," "Sacrifice," "Sadistikal," "Serpentia" and "Until You Call on the Dark."