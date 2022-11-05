Not Available

In Lesvos, shepherd Lamonas someday finds an abandoned baby boy suckling a goat and adopts it, and names him Daphnis. Around the same time, another shepherd, Dryantas, finds too an abandoned baby girl and adopts it, naming her Chloe. Daphnis and Chloe grow together and, passing the threshold of puberty feel the buzz of first love. They do not know yet what is happening to them, until a beautiful woman who desires Daphnis, initiates him into the secrets of love. Daphnis in turn initiates Chloe, too. In the meantime, it is revealed that Daphnis is the son of Lord Dionysiofani, and Chloe daughter of a ruler of the island, Megacles.