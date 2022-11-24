Not Available

Tolya Sidorov is a simple worker of early retirement age from some remote place in Russia. Unexpectedly he discovers his artistic talent and becomes a sensation in the world of modern art. And all this because the creation of his masterpieces happens at a very intimate moment... The fame of the unusual artist spreads across the Internet, and even experts from Moscow come to visit an exhibition of Anatoly’s urinary painting. And like in the Russian fairy tale, the hero is miraculously showered with recognition and money. But Tolya prefers to stay incognito, trying to understand whether his work is real art. And the men from the factory would laugh at him if they found out.